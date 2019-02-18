Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Harvey M. Silverman, 73, devoted husband of Barbara "Bobbi" nee Horvitz for 51 years; proud father of Marc (Allie) Silverman and Melissa Leigh (Michael) Havdala; adoring Papa of Levi, Mason and Braxton; special brother of Bruce Horvitz; best friend to Henry IV; dedicated IBEW 134 union worker. Chapel service, Tuesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019
