Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim
1201 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL
Harvey N. Kupfer Obituary
Harvey N. Kupfer, age 82

Beloved husband of Elaine nee Marcus. Loving father of Marla (Bradley) Grabell, Joseph (Julie Smith) Kupfer, Michael (Christine) Kupfer and former father-in-law of Roxanne Kupfer. Proud grandfather of Zachary Kupfer, Brooke (Steven) Murovannyy, Jaime Grabell, Paige Kupfer, Max Kupfer, Benjamin Kupfer and Alexander Kupfer. Brother of Marvin (Lynn) Kupfer. He was a friend of many. Service Wednesday 1PM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cong. BJBE, www.bjbe.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019
