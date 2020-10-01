Harvey Seymour Wineberg, 89, of Highland Park, passed away on September 29, 2020. Harvey was a respected CPA, sports agent, financial advisor, attorney, political advisor and activist. Harvey grew up in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago, graduated from Senn High School, the University of Wisconsin and Kent Law School. He served three years in the Navy as the Supply and Fiscal Officer in Washington D.C. Harvey was the founding partner of the CPA firm, Wineberg, Solheim Howell and Shain (WSHS), which represents individuals from a wide variety of industries and businesses, and many figures in the world of sports and entertainment, including Leo Durocher, Bobby Hull, John Paxson, Bill Melton, John Mengelt, Ramsey Lewis, Chad Mitchell and Victor Skrebneski. Prior to founding WSHS, Harvey was a partner at the CPA firm of Shepard, Schwartz and Harris, worked at Triangle Productions, a concert promotion company who most notably brought The Beatles to Chicago for the first time, and he founded Ticketron-Chicago. He was a proud member of the ACLU for over 60 years and served as President of the Board of the Roger Baldwin Foundation of the Illinois ACLU for three years. Harvey was the Campaign Treasurer for many Democratic candidates, most notably Senators Paul Simon and Barack Obama, and went on to become the personal accountant to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Harvey loved the Cubs, watching sports and playing sports, especially tennis, listening to folk music and his family. Harvey is survived by his loving wife Ellen (Schwartz), his four daughters Susan (Rod Humerickhouse) Humerick, Julie (Ricky) Levitz, Margi (David) Bordo, Nancy (Scott) Greenberg, his brother Joel (Lenore) Wineberg and his brother and sister-in-law Mickey and Reva Schwartz. His legacy includes 11 grandchildren; Jacob, Adam, Seth and Lucas Humerick, Hannah, Matthew and Chloe Levitz, Paige and Drew Bordo and Liza and Danny Greenberg. He was a treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents Ann and Henry Wineberg. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. Donations in Harvey's memory may be made to the ACLU of Illinois https://action.aclu.org/give/tribute-aclu-illinois
, Planned Parenthood https://www.plannedparenthood.org
, J Street https://jstreet.org/
or the charity of your choice
. And in Harvey's memory, please VOTE!!!