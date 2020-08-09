Harvey Sheldon Gordon, beloved husband, incredible father, adored Papa, great grandpa, and WWII veteran, would have been 95 on August 24". His proudest achievements were his children: Gary (Victoria), Debbi (Mitchell Klein), Dr. Glenn (Brenda) and Dr. Alan (Dr. Adriana Holy); the love of his life, Eleanore, nee Cossoff, with whom he shared a love affair for over 70 years, predeceased him in 2016. Papa Harvey's warmth, intelligence, kindness, goodness, and devotion to family inspire his grandchildren: Zachary (Renee) Klein, Rachel (Eyal) Namordi, Lani (Roy Aldaba ), Jaret (Dr. Cipporah) Gordon, Jenna (Mike Gant), Dr. Dawn (Dan Heizman), Shawn Charles, Ariel ( Paul Dorsey), Grant and Isabella Gordon. His infectious laugh, hugs, zest for life are dearly remembered by great grandchildren: Cortney, Carter, Joshua, Eli, Ava, Maher, Liam, Saul, Connor, Audrey, Morgan, Madeline and Cooper. Dearest brother of Dolly (Bob Oppman), cherished uncle of many loving nieces and nephews, adored cousin and friend of many. His smile lit up every room he entered; his eyes were a window to his loving and giving heart. Mere words cannot convey the treasure that he was. Services are private. Donations in his memory may be made to any cancer organization of your choice. For information or to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
