1/1
Harvey Sheldon Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Sheldon Gordon, beloved husband, incredible father, adored Papa, great grandpa, and WWII veteran, would have been 95 on August 24". His proudest achievements were his children: Gary (Victoria), Debbi (Mitchell Klein), Dr. Glenn (Brenda) and Dr. Alan (Dr. Adriana Holy); the love of his life, Eleanore, nee Cossoff, with whom he shared a love affair for over 70 years, predeceased him in 2016. Papa Harvey's warmth, intelligence, kindness, goodness, and devotion to family inspire his grandchildren: Zachary (Renee) Klein, Rachel (Eyal) Namordi, Lani (Roy Aldaba ), Jaret (Dr. Cipporah) Gordon, Jenna (Mike Gant), Dr. Dawn (Dan Heizman), Shawn Charles, Ariel ( Paul Dorsey), Grant and Isabella Gordon. His infectious laugh, hugs, zest for life are dearly remembered by great grandchildren: Cortney, Carter, Joshua, Eli, Ava, Maher, Liam, Saul, Connor, Audrey, Morgan, Madeline and Cooper. Dearest brother of Dolly (Bob Oppman), cherished uncle of many loving nieces and nephews, adored cousin and friend of many. His smile lit up every room he entered; his eyes were a window to his loving and giving heart. Mere words cannot convey the treasure that he was. Services are private. Donations in his memory may be made to any cancer organization of your choice. For information or to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved