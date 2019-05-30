Home

Harvey W. Eilken Obituary
Harvey W. Eilken, 90, of Elk Grove Village, formerly of the northwest side of Chicago for 89 years. Born in Evanston, he passed away May 26, 2019. Harvey was a National Guard veteran, a retired supervisor for Peoples Gas Co. for 42 years and a 50 yr. member of the IL. Chapter of the Model A Restorers Ford Club. He was the beloved husband of Blanche M. (nee Size) for 69 years; loving father of Linda M. (Michael) Seiwert and Debra A. Van Name; cherished grandfather of Michael Seiwert and Veronica Van Name; son of the late August and the late Ethel (nee Krueger); beloved brother to Shirley (Clark) Dickenscheidt, Judy Eilken (George Behrens), the late Robert, late Ralph, late Augie and late Leslie Eilken. Harvey also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
