Harvey Yale Weinstein, age 91, of Chicago, an accomplished civil engineer, beloved and devoted son of the late Eva, nee Miller and the late Myron Weinstein; loving brother of Joel W. (Suzanne "Sue") Weinstein; cherished uncle of Ronald (Linda) Weinstein, Mark (Marcie) Weinstein, and Diane (Scott) Kohl; dear great uncle of Joshua, Sarah (fiancé David), Sam, Lindsay (Jonathan), Jenna (fiancé Reed), Amanda (fiancé Matt), Jonathan (Amy), Jordan (Joshua), and Jessica (Joshua) and great great uncle of 3. Private service will be held at Shalom Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bethshalomnb.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020