Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600

Harvey Yale Weinstein

Add a Memory
Harvey Yale Weinstein Obituary
Harvey Yale Weinstein, age 91, of Chicago, an accomplished civil engineer, beloved and devoted son of the late Eva, nee Miller and the late Myron Weinstein; loving brother of Joel W. (Suzanne "Sue") Weinstein; cherished uncle of Ronald (Linda) Weinstein, Mark (Marcie) Weinstein, and Diane (Scott) Kohl; dear great uncle of Joshua, Sarah (fiancé David), Sam, Lindsay (Jonathan), Jenna (fiancé Reed), Amanda (fiancé Matt), Jonathan (Amy), Jordan (Joshua), and Jessica (Joshua) and great great uncle of 3. Private service will be held at Shalom Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bethshalomnb.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now