|
|
Hattie J. Pojman, nee Slovacek, of Westchester, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Victor; loving mother of Kenneth (Sara), Dr. Tony (Teresa), Joanne (Jeff) Schneider, Dr. Donald (Kathy) and Vicky (Tim) Gergel; proud grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of three; dear sister of the late George Slovacek and the late Leo (Geri) Slovacek. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Elsmere Senior Center, 179 Dell St., Elsmere, KY 41018 (Note Memorial is for Hattie Pojman). For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020