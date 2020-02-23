Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Hattie Pojman
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Hattie J. Pojman

Hattie J. Pojman Obituary
Hattie J. Pojman, nee Slovacek, of Westchester, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Victor; loving mother of Kenneth (Sara), Dr. Tony (Teresa), Joanne (Jeff) Schneider, Dr. Donald (Kathy) and Vicky (Tim) Gergel; proud grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of three; dear sister of the late George Slovacek and the late Leo (Geri) Slovacek. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Elsmere Senior Center, 179 Dell St., Elsmere, KY 41018 (Note Memorial is for Hattie Pojman). For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
