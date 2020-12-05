Hawao (born Hawai) "Howie" Kuramitsu, loving parent & grandfather, passed away at 95 on Wednesday, November 25. Hawa was born & raised in Honoka'a, Hawai'i to parents Ukichi & Nobu. Hawa ran his family gas station & enjoyed life as a local. He joined the military & attended interpreter school during WWII. In Hilo, he met and married his love Tsuyoko "Sue" Nakamura (predeceased, 2013). The Kuramitsus left Hawaii in the 50's for Hawa to attend George Williams college. In Chicago, Hawa followed his passion for racial integration & mentoring young people of color as YMCA Youth & Camp Channing Director. Post-YMCA, Hawa owned & managed a local business. In retirement, he loved to travel the US with his children, grandchildren, relatives & friends. He was known for his sharp sense of humor, fierce generosity, and aloha spirit. He will be missed especially by his children Dudley (Debbie), Bryant, Karen (Glenn) & grandchildren Jayme (Andy), Kyle (Andrea), Kenji (Brianna), Keilyn, & Sara and all those who loved him as their Ohana. In lieu of koden, please donate to Buddhist Temple of Chicago. Email kenjikuramitsu@gmail.com for the Zoom Memorial link.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store