1/1
Hawao Kuramitsu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hawao's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hawao (born Hawai) "Howie" Kuramitsu, loving parent & grandfather, passed away at 95 on Wednesday, November 25. Hawa was born & raised in Honoka'a, Hawai'i to parents Ukichi & Nobu. Hawa ran his family gas station & enjoyed life as a local. He joined the military & attended interpreter school during WWII. In Hilo, he met and married his love Tsuyoko "Sue" Nakamura (predeceased, 2013). The Kuramitsus left Hawaii in the 50's for Hawa to attend George Williams college. In Chicago, Hawa followed his passion for racial integration & mentoring young people of color as YMCA Youth & Camp Channing Director. Post-YMCA, Hawa owned & managed a local business. In retirement, he loved to travel the US with his children, grandchildren, relatives & friends. He was known for his sharp sense of humor, fierce generosity, and aloha spirit. He will be missed especially by his children Dudley (Debbie), Bryant, Karen (Glenn) & grandchildren Jayme (Andy), Kyle (Andrea), Kenji (Brianna), Keilyn, & Sara and all those who loved him as their Ohana. In lieu of koden, please donate to Buddhist Temple of Chicago. Email kenjikuramitsu@gmail.com for the Zoom Memorial link.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved