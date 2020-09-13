Hawley Hunter Stodder (nee Charlotte Hawley Hunter), 88, retired alumni director at Francis W. Parker School, passed away peacefully at home September 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Page Watson Timothy Stodder; cherished mother of Timothy Jay Stodder and Suzan Carter Stodder. Daughter of the late Jay Norman Hunter and Agnes Carter Hunter (nee Cornell). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-218-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.