(nee Kohnitz), age 96. Beloved wife of the late Dr. John I. Murphy. Devoted mother of John (Peggy) Murphy, Paul Murphy, Tom (Deborah) Murphy, and Richard (Barbara) Murphy. Proud grandmother of John (Carolyn), Tim, Tom (Meghan), Dan (Jill), Robert, Richard, Catherine, and Elizabeth. Proud great-grandmother of Cody, J.T., Brandon, Evelyn, Emily, and Kimberly. Devoted daughter of the late Harvey and Edna Kohnitz. Loving sister of the late Harvey Kohnitz and Lowell Kohnitz. Visitation on Friday, March 8th from 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Funeral on Saturday March 9th at 10:30AM from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home to St. Alexander Catholic Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, IL. Funeral Mass at 11:30AM. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, 16201 104th Ave., Orland Park, IL. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
