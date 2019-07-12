Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Hazel Ishigo
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pascal Church
3935 N. Melvina Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Hazel P. Ishigo nee Luke, age 90, beloved wife of the late Hiroshi; loving companion to the late Carl Preisel; cherished sister of Toy (the late Bill) Kay, Ann (the late Alon) Tanabe, the late Gene (the late May) Luke, the late Frank (Pauline) Luke, the late Mary (the late John) Yee, the late Mae Lee, the late Betty (the late Andrew) Lo and the late Billy Luke; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 13, from 9 am until time of prayers 10:30 am at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd., Park Ridge. Procession to St. Pascal Church, 3935 N. Melvina Ave., Chicago, for 11:30 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info www.nelsonfunerals.com or 847-823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
