|
|
Hazel S. Fackler (nee Shepardson) of Chicago passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Titusville PA on July 27, 1923 to the late Claude and Gladys Shepardson. Beloved wife of the late Walter, mother of the late Mark (Susan), Fr. Neil and Paul Fackler; grandmother of Elizabeth (Kirk) Crawford, Sarah Theubet, Emily (Alex) Kemmeling and Tim (Jackie) Kostner; great-grandmother of Carter, Zoe and Calvin; former mother-in-law of Pamela Cronister, Lois Scheurer and Marilyn Hartman. Fond sister of the late Lois (the late Raymond) Oram, the late Mary Shepardson, Edie (the late Joe) Tamburine, Alice (the late Ralph) Walker, the late Ray (Kay) Shepardson, Lyle (Carolyn) Shepardson and Terry (Elaine) Shepardson, aunt, great aunt and dear friend of many. Hazel Graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1940 and received her B.A. in Journalism from George Washington University in 1952. She worked for the War Production Board in Washington, D.C. during WWII and later as a journalist and partner of an advertising agency in New York City. She married Walter D. Fackler on May 24, 1951 and left the business world to be a fulltime mother and homemaker. The family moved to Hyde Park in 1960 when her husband Walter joined the faculty of the University of Chicago Business School. Hazel loved good music and the arts. She was active in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, the Shedd Aquarium and the Women's Service League in Hyde Park for over 50 years. She was involved in many local cultural and environmental groups including the Art Institute, Oriental Institute, Botanic Garden, Grant Park Conservatory and the Arbor Foundation. Through these activities, she developed many close friendships that have endured throughout her life. She was much beloved and will be missed by her family and her dear friends. Special thanks to all her caregivers for their care and kindness during her final illness. In lieu of flowers,donations to Ronald McDonald House or Comer Children's Hospital would be deeply appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020