On June 23, 2020, Heather passed away peacefully. She was 57 and a life long resident of Lake Forest, IL. Beloved sister to Susan Copello Ehrhard, Catherine Copello Crowley and Paul Heath Copello. She is proceeded in death by her Mother, Joan Heath, and Father, Paul Berkeley Copello. Heather's nieces and nephews brought her much joy and happiness; Matthew, Lucas and Nicholas Ehrhard, Maddy and Max Copello, and Berkeley Disch. Heather graduated from Lake Forest Country Day School and attended The Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, CT before graduating from Lake Forest High School. She received her BA from Mundelein College in Chicago, IL. Despite Heather's challenges she lived a full and wonderful life. She was known for her intelligence, quick wit and love of board games. Heather loved her family more than anything as well as her long term care facility where she spent many happy years, The Abbott House. In lieu of flowers, her family would be grateful for donations made to Abbott House LLC 405 Central Avenue Highland Park, Il 60035





