Heather Britt Anderson
1973 - 2020
Heather Britt Anderson, 47, of Milwaukee, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Anne and Jim Smith; loving fiancé of Shawn Blowers and mother of dog Sophie; dear sister of the late Travis Anderson, Courtney Anderson, and Megan Anderson; cherished niece of Patricia (Dan) Meade, Jennifer Lea, Melissa (Tom) Cunniff, Albert Lea, Jr., Bobby (Yoshie) Lea, Bill (Marti) Anderson, Dave (Bev) Smith, and Bill (Nan) Smith; treasured aunt of Tristan Patterson, Jade Patterson, Ulee Patterson, and Fiona Patterson; and popular cousin of many. She graduated from New Trier High School in 1991 and Colorado State University in 1995, where she majored in economics. While in Chicago, Heather worked for Mesirow Financial and Raymond James. More recently, she worked in the restaurant business in Milwaukee. Heather was an avid skier and beach goer and had a natural eye for design. She found joy in taking care of children and animals. An extrovert, Heather was surrounded by many friends, who admired her loyalty, kindness, and joie de vivre. She saw the best in people and always showed up for her loved ones in their darkest hours of need. Heather was a special person, who will be deeply missed. A private family service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Highway 212, Michigan City, IN 46360. https://michianapets.org/info-donate/ . Feerick Funeral Home, Milwaukee, serving the family.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences

September 11, 2020
Ann and Smitty, our deepest condolences to you two. Such sad news. Thinking about you and so sorry for your loss. It has been ages since I have seen Heath, but I have fond memories of babysitting her and Travis when they were kids. Much sympathy.
Jim and Johanna Cunniff
Friend
September 10, 2020
I big smile and hug from HBA was the greatest!!! I will miss it tremendously. I will think of her always.
Billy Krantz
Friend
September 10, 2020
I am just so sorry for your loss. I didn’t know Heather or her situation but it’s devastating to read about such a lovely young lady passing on so early in life. You all are in my prayers. Maureen Foley
Maureen
September 10, 2020
My condolences Anne and Jim. I am so sorry for your loss
Bobby Paladino
Friend
September 10, 2020
Her laugh was one of a kind. I can still hear it as it echoes across the yard from the neighboring fire pit.
ABIGAIL HECHE
Friend
September 10, 2020
Remembering All The Recent Good Times: Laughing a Lot, Watching the Baseball games on TV, Enjoying hanging out with Sophie and You, Working the 1,000 piece Puzzle, Frequent visit to my mother -Granny and Sharing your Dreams of a Bright Future for both You and Shawn. You left a huge hole in our hearts. I hope you met some of the Famous Cubs Baseball players. Until we meet again sometime in the future.

Marie Duane (Shawn's Aunt) and Family- Perry and Granny.
Marie Duane
Friend
September 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marie Duane
Friend
September 10, 2020
Love you're going to be missed it's was great knowing you and working with
Kimberly Gee
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Our hearts are broken, we adored Heather and she was such an intergal part of our family .She will be sorely missed by all of us. Cissie and Gholi Darien
Cissie Darien
September 9, 2020
My deepest condolences on your heart-breaking loss. Gio
JAMES GIARELLI
Friend
September 9, 2020
Ann- We are so sorry for your loss. No words can describe it. Sending you love.
Jill and Tim
Jill Cunniff
Friend
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
My heart aches for you and Smitty.
Bob Carraro
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jill Tingle
Friend
September 8, 2020
I would love to say so many things . What I can say is that this girl is and will be Gods little angel . She made me laugh and helped me to be strong and understand everything. She was always worried about me and loved me for me . We had much shared joy together.
I know God is love and Heather was love. Love is eternal , so I have an eternal sister that I call LITTLE ANGEL . She will always be joyful and now free to receive Gods will of love for everyone that remembers her . I love you always my friend.
Victoria
Victoria polhill
Friend
September 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your daughter.
Dale & Terri Mirow
Family
September 8, 2020
Remembering a beautiful young girl who loved Ginger the horse at uncle Mel’s farm in Iowa...your Daddy’s cousin Jolene. Rest is unconditional love and peace dearest one.
Jolene Carlson
Family
September 8, 2020
Love you. You will always be with me. You were a special girl. Kind and caring. I’ll never forget you and glad are paths crossed. Love u baby
Shawn
Significant Other
September 8, 2020
I love you Heather. I’m so sorry Anne and Jim this happened.
Shawn
Significant Other
September 8, 2020
Love you, miss you. My heart is broken.
Joan Blowers
Family
