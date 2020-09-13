I would love to say so many things . What I can say is that this girl is and will be Gods little angel . She made me laugh and helped me to be strong and understand everything. She was always worried about me and loved me for me . We had much shared joy together.

I know God is love and Heather was love. Love is eternal , so I have an eternal sister that I call LITTLE ANGEL . She will always be joyful and now free to receive Gods will of love for everyone that remembers her . I love you always my friend.

Victoria

Victoria polhill

Friend