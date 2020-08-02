Heather E. Campbell, 70, born in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, of Woodridge, IL, passed away July 29, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Emma Campbell; dear sister to Sandy Gillen, Jacalyn (Joe) Foresta, and Susan Campbell; loving aunt of Michele Foresta, Joey (Melanie) Foresta, John Foresta, Matthew (Brianna) Gillen, Amy Garland, April (Richard) Kiel, Jeffrey (Tanya) Chester and Jason Chester; great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Former long-time employee of the Home and Zurich Insurance Company. Heather will be missed by all.



Due to Covid19, Interment will be private. Arrangements by Chapel Hill South Funeral Home. 708-636-1200.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store