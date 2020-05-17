Hedwig Mayer
Hedwig Mayer, nee Vogelsang, native of Weilerau, Germany. Beloved wife of the late Johann. Dear mother of John (Deb Olsen-Kronenbitter), Kathy (Michael) Rubino and Elizabeth (Dominic) Balesteri. Loving grandmother of Johnathon, Kyle (Becca) Mayer, Joseph, Andrew and Michelle Rubino and Michelle Williams. Dear sister in law of Hildegard Vogelsang and kind cousin of Frances Kampner. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dedicated her life to her family and friends. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and for the safety of the family and community a private funeral service will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. 773-779-4411



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
