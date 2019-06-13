Heidi was born on 21 June 1976 in Charleston, South Carolina and left us on 25 May 2019 in Evanston, Illinois.Reflective, thoughtful extraordinarily kind and empathetic, she was an idealist who always chose to serve others. She was a living example of the "better Angels" of human nature.A graduate of St Johns College in Annapolis, Maryland and Loyola University of Chicago Heidi most recently worked as a social worker at Thresholds in Chicago. Her work history also included the United Services Organization where she recruited entertainers to perform for American service members around the world. She also worked at Northwestern University School of Law and the Better Government Association of Chicago and Cook County. Born into a Navy family, Heidi moved frequently while growing up and lived in Charleston, South Carolina, Honolulu, Hawaii, Virginia Beach Norfolk and Fairfax, Virginia. She moved to Chicago as an adult, joining her brother Mike there.Artistic, creative and an avid singer, she frequently volunteered in support of worthy causes and charities.The loss of Heidi is felt deeply by her Mother Katherine, her Father John, her brother Mike and his wife Monica. Born a few weeks before she left us, Heidi's nephew Julian will rely on Mike and Monica to teach him what true kindness was as Heidi practiced it. Tracy and Ryan, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, colleagues, clients and friends miss her very dearly.Two of Heidi's favorite quotes were:"In a world where you can be anything, be kind" and"Don't quit your daydream".Those whose lives were touched by Heidi are better for it. The world is poorer unless we who knew her show that we learned from her great kindness.Visitation Thursday June 13th from 4-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Friends and family will meet Friday June 14th for a 3 PM memorial service at the Unitarian Church of Evanston 1330 Ridge Ave. Evanston, IL 60201. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to one of Heidi's favorite charities, Lydia Home Chicago are appreciated: https://give.lydiahome.org/give/113526/#!/donation/checkout Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary