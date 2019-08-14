Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
4100 W. 107th St
Oak Lawn, IL
Heidi Jedry


1966 - 2019
Heidi Jedry Obituary
Heidi L. (nee Knor) Jedry, age 53, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 surrounded by family.

Heidi was the loving wife to Mark Jedry; beloved mother to Jordan, Madison and Avery Jedry; cherished daughter to Karen (nee Bandyk) (William McAninch) Knor and William (Clair) Knor; sister and best friend to Holly (Ross) Weissenhofer and Tammy Knor; sister-in-law to Mike, Mary and Dawn; aunt to Devin, Mason, Sage, Emerson, and Jamie; cousin to many and best friend to numerous.

Heidi was born on February 4, 1966 in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School and Loyola University. Heidi worked for over 30 years as an accountant for the Kaplan Partners, LLP. On October 2, 1993, Heidi was wed to her high school sweetheart, Mark, and together they raised three beautiful children.

Heidi was a devoted mother and friend to everyone who knew her. Whether attending a volleyball game or spending an afternoon solving puzzles and chatting, Heidi always made time to support her loved ones. Heidi is dearly remembered for her selfless actions, her sense of humor and for the love she shared with everyone she crossed paths with.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St; Oak Lawn, IL 60453), and again on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8:30 am until the time of her prayer service at 9:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 16 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church (4100 W. 107th St; Oak Lawn, IL 60453).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
