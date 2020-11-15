Heidi Lynn (Sorenson) Aune, 51 of Chicago, IL; cherished wife of Kristofer, beloved daughter of Judith (Sloran Sorenson) Fleming, adored sister of Britt (David) Konneman; passed away on October 28th at Evanston Northshore Hospital from lung cancer and Lymphoma. She was proceeded in death by her father William Sorenson.
Heidi was a graduate of Northeastern Illinois University with a BA in fine arts specializing in metal working. Heidi designed, made and sold jewelry from her home studio. Besides her passion for Jewelry, Heidi was a water baby that loved beaches, boating and traveling.
Due to Covid-19 a life remembrance for her will be planned in May or June 2021.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
in her memory at the following: https://www.facebook.com/donate/688731242012371/