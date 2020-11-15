1/1
Heidi Lynn Aune
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heidi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heidi Lynn (Sorenson) Aune, 51 of Chicago, IL; cherished wife of Kristofer, beloved daughter of Judith (Sloran Sorenson) Fleming, adored sister of Britt (David) Konneman; passed away on October 28th at Evanston Northshore Hospital from lung cancer and Lymphoma. She was proceeded in death by her father William Sorenson.

Heidi was a graduate of Northeastern Illinois University with a BA in fine arts specializing in metal working. Heidi designed, made and sold jewelry from her home studio. Besides her passion for Jewelry, Heidi was a water baby that loved beaches, boating and traveling.

Due to Covid-19 a life remembrance for her will be planned in May or June 2021.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her memory at the following: https://www.facebook.com/donate/688731242012371/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved