In loving memory of Dr. Heinz O. Titze of Palatine who passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years to wife, Ulrike nee Ackermann. Loving father to Anja (Sean) Collins, Heinz (Kirsten) Titze and Petra Titze. Proud grandfather to Karsten, Lars, Annika and Quinn. Devoted brother to his 3 sisters and their families in Germany.

After earning a doctorate degree in engineering in Aachen, Germany, Heinz and Ulrike started their adventure moving to the United States where he took great pride in his engineering career. He enjoyed soccer, driving his Vespa and looked forward to the annual family vacation in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida. Heinz also cherished his trips back to Germany to visit his family and friends.

The family would like to thank neighbors, friends, Palatine Fire Station 84 and the staff at Northwest Community Hospital and the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights for their care and compassion.

Due to the current world situation a gathering to celebrate and honor Heinz/Vati/Opi will be held at a later date.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
