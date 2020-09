Heinz Walter Schreiter, age 89, of Naperville, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Heinz served his country United States Army. Heinz is survived by his loving wife, Anne (nee Zieringer) Schreiter; sons, Steven (Karen) Schreiter, Adam Schreiter; 5 grandchildren; sister Lorraine Fredona; nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Louise (nee Lash) Schreiter and brother Lawrence Schreiter. A private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com