Helen A. Duginski, age 101 of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Florian F. Duginski. Loving mother of David (Mary Ann) Duginski and Joanne (Ted) Keskey. Cherished grandmother of David J. (Megan) Duginski, Dara (the late Ron) Simek, Debra (Andrew) Cecere, the late Sandra Keskey, Krista (Jerome) Schatzles, and Karen (Carl) Graves. Proud Gigi of 12 great grandchildren. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday January 2, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. George Church 6707 175th St, Tinley Park, IL. Mass of Christian burial at 10:00AM Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635
