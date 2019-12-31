Home

POWERED BY

Services
St George Church
6707 175th St
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George Church
6707 175th St
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Church
6707 175th St
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Duginski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Duginski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Duginski Obituary
Helen A. Duginski, age 101 of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Florian F. Duginski. Loving mother of David (Mary Ann) Duginski and Joanne (Ted) Keskey. Cherished grandmother of David J. (Megan) Duginski, Dara (the late Ron) Simek, Debra (Andrew) Cecere, the late Sandra Keskey, Krista (Jerome) Schatzles, and Karen (Carl) Graves. Proud Gigi of 12 great grandchildren. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday January 2, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. George Church 6707 175th St, Tinley Park, IL. Mass of Christian burial at 10:00AM Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -