Helen Kuta
Helen A. Kuta Obituary
Helen A. Kuta (nee Sima) age 95, of Downers grove, formerly of Berwyn, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James for over 62 years; loving mother of Barbara (Joseph) and Janet (Daniel); proud grandmother of three loving grandsons. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . All services are private. Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Rd. Forest Park, IL. For more information or to leave condolences please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
