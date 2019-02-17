|
|
Helen A. Kuta (nee Sima) age 95, of Downers grove, formerly of Berwyn, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James for over 62 years; loving mother of Barbara (Joseph) and Janet (Daniel); proud grandmother of three loving grandsons. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . All services are private. Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Rd. Forest Park, IL. For more information or to leave condolences please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019