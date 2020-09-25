Helen A. Mika (nee Zarymbski), 92, of Lake in the Hills, formerly of Bartlett, Niles, and Chicago, died peacefully at home on September 22, 2020. Helen was the beloved mother of Kathleen, the late John (Shirley) Mika and the late Susan (Thomas) Lorek; proud grandmother of 10; cherished great-grandmother of 7; sister of Emily (nee Zarymbski) Cedergren and the late Mitchell Zarymbski; preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Alexander Zarymbski. Memorial visitation is Sunday September 27, 3:00pm until the time of memorial service 6:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any of the following organizations: JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or online at https://journeycare.org/journeycare-foundation/memorial-giving/
, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org/ways-to-donate
, or American Stroke Association
at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_stroke.html?s_src=20U2W1UEMG&s_subsrc=stroke_to
