Helen A. Mika (nee Zarymbski), 92, of Lake in the Hills, formerly of Bartlett, Niles, and Chicago, died peacefully at home on September 22, 2020. Helen was the beloved mother of Kathleen, the late John (Shirley) Mika and the late Susan (Thomas) Lorek; proud grandmother of 10; cherished great-grandmother of 7; sister of Emily (nee Zarymbski) Cedergren and the late Mitchell Zarymbski; preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Alexander Zarymbski. Memorial visitation is Sunday September 27, 3:00pm until the time of memorial service 6:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any of the following organizations: JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or online at https://journeycare.org/journeycare-foundation/memorial-giving/, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org/ways-to-donate, or American Stroke Association at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_stroke.html?s_src=20U2W1UEMG&s_subsrc=stroke_to For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
27
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
