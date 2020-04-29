|
Helen Angeline Osucha, nee Drengacz, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Pam (Michael) Colwell and the late Michael Osucha. Dearest grandmother of Nora (Logan) Thomson and Ellen Colwell (Michael) Benigno. Cherished great-grandmother of Leah Angeline. Fond sister of Stanley (Pat) and the late John, Walter, Angeline, Josephine, Carol and Frank. Aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment are private at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Helen was a kind, loving person who placed other's needs above hers. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She will be missed by many. Memorials in Helen's name may be made to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Sugar Grove, or the . Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020