Helen Allex Nogulich, age 97, passed away June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Walter Nogulich; dearest mother of Daniella (Bobby) Gomez, Natalija Nogulich and Christ Nogulich; loving grandmother of Nicolaus and Lexie Nogulich; precious daughter of +Jake Allex and +Velinka Mandusich; sister of +Alexander Mandusich; beloved daughter-in-law of +Christ and +Sofia Nogulich; sister-in-law of Dorothy (Pete) Bolan, Bob (Louise) Nogulich and Penny Mandusich; cherished Nana of Jasmina, Aleksandra and Milan Mandusich; dearest Kumovi with Eva Nickolich, Mile Savich, Jean Nachich, Dan and Olga Jordan, Mike and Mary Splecivich and the Pavlica family; dear aunt to Kim Simic, +Mark Bolan, Tammy (George) Goff, Justin (Gail) Hawk, Pamela (George) Leventis, Caliope (Nikko) Dallas, Van Nomikos and Sava (Jorda) Mandusich.
Helen was born in Sredska, Serbia in 1923 and emigrated to the U.S. in 1941. She attended night school to learn English and worked in a war plant until she met her husband after World War II. They married in 1947, had three children and have been together 72 years. Very active in the Serbian Orthodox Church community, the couple founded St. Steven of Decani in 1963 and Helen served as President of the Women's Circle of Sisters, while her husband served as President of the church.
Among her many gifts was knitting and crocheting, and she donated dozens of hats and scarves every year to the orphans in Belgrade who suffered during the Balkan wars of the 1990's. She's also known for her culinary skills and has expertly prepared numerous banquets throughout the Chicago Serbian community. Visitation Tuesday, June 30 from 5 - 9 p.m. with a Pomen at 7 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, 60630. Funeral Service at St. Steven of Decani Church, 3543 W. Leland Ave, Chicago, 60625 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment Montrose Cemetery. For information 773-545-3800 or www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.