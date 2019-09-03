|
Helen Ann Elmslie, age 82, of Bloomingdale. Loving mother of Ann (Doug) Bakshis. Devoted grandmother of Ellee. Dear sister of the late Francis James (late Carol) Kelty and the late Jeanne Marie (late Albert) Heinberg. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Friday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 8:45 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home to St. Scholastica Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private. Helen was active in scouting for many years and served as the first female unit commissioner for DuPage County. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019