Helen Anne La Pierre, nee Sabinicz. Loving wife of the late Norman J. Cherished mother of Denise (Charles) DeWitt. Devoted grandmother of Danielle (Joshua) Doo, Jacqueline and Charlie. Dear sister in law of Elaine La Pierre. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Women's Guild at Our Lady of Ransom Church and Women's Auxiliary at VFW Post #3579. Visitation Tuesday, April 30th, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 8300 N. Greenwood Ave., Niles. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info., 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019