Helen Anne McGovern
1923 - 2020
Helen Anne McGovern, 97 of Elkhorn, WI, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Tender Reflections in Elkhorn, WI. She was born May 21, 1923 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Patrick and Helen (Sullivan) McGovern. Helen was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, IL. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Margaret Noelte and Anne Barney and by her three brothers; John, Terrence and James McGovern. Private inurnment was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
730 N. Wisconsin St.
Elkhorn, WI 53121
262-723-6390
