Helen Anne McGovern, 97 of Elkhorn, WI, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Tender Reflections in Elkhorn, WI. She was born May 21, 1923 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Patrick and Helen (Sullivan) McGovern. Helen was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, IL. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Margaret Noelte and Anne Barney and by her three brothers; John, Terrence and James McGovern. Private inurnment was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com
.