Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Zion Gardens
6758 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Baim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Baim

Add a Memory
Helen Baim Obituary
Helen Baim nee Lebovitz, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Leslie S. Baim. Loving mother of Candy (Fred) Siegel, Robert Baim and Richard Baim. Proud grandmother of Brian Siegal, Lauren (Adam) Muffich, Nathan Baim, Nikki Baim and Alexis Baim. Cherished great grandmother of Milo, Mason and Meadow Rose. Dear sister of the late Alex (the late Annabell) Lebovitz. Graveside service Friday 11:30 AM at Zion Gardens, 6758 West Addison Street, Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now