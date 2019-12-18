|
|
Helen Baim nee Lebovitz, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Leslie S. Baim. Loving mother of Candy (Fred) Siegel, Robert Baim and Richard Baim. Proud grandmother of Brian Siegal, Lauren (Adam) Muffich, Nathan Baim, Nikki Baim and Alexis Baim. Cherished great grandmother of Milo, Mason and Meadow Rose. Dear sister of the late Alex (the late Annabell) Lebovitz. Graveside service Friday 11:30 AM at Zion Gardens, 6758 West Addison Street, Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019