Helen "June" Bourke, 75, of Arlington Heights; loving mother to Mary H. Vonckx and Lawrence P. (Lauren Mucha) Vonckx; cherished grandmother to Olivia and Matilda Laviano, Jillian and Zachary Vonckx; special friend to Joseph Hess; beloved cousin and dear Godmother to many. June was a teacher for various school districts in the West and NW Suburbs. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Doctors Without Borders donate.doctorswithoutborders.org ) and Parents Allied with Children and Teachers for Tomorrow ( www.pactt.org/donate ). Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.