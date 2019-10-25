|
|
Helen Breyer, nee Horwich; 94, long-time resident of Boca Raton, Florida and Chicago, Illinois passed away Tuesday, October 22nd.
Loving mother of David (Nancy Fong-Breyer), Mark and Tom (Chris Peterson); devoted grandmother of Leah, Sarah, Lizzie and Andy; cherished aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Frederick Breyer.
Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019