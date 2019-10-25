Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Breyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Breyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Breyer Obituary
Helen Breyer, nee Horwich; 94, long-time resident of Boca Raton, Florida and Chicago, Illinois passed away Tuesday, October 22nd.

Loving mother of David (Nancy Fong-Breyer), Mark and Tom (Chris Peterson); devoted grandmother of Leah, Sarah, Lizzie and Andy; cherished aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Frederick Breyer.

Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.