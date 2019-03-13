Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church
1201 E. Anderson
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Buchholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Buchholz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen C. Buchholz Obituary
Visitation for Helen C. Buchholz, 89, of Grayslake will be from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine. Prayers will be at 9:30 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home and process to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson, Palatine for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Helen was born on June 21, 1929 to Joseph and Helen Bertram. She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. Helen will be remembered as a great dancer, lover of parties, card games, romance novels and outings with friends. She was a great listener and keeper of secrets. Additionally, she enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and Food Network. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Buchholz; loving mother of Jan (Neal) Bradley, Dale (Margie) Buchholz and Jim (Pam) Buchholz; and dear grandmother of Kaitlyn, Derek, Izzy, Natalie, Marlee and Sam. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , mercyhome.org/giving or The , donate3.cancer.orgFor funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now