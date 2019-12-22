Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Helen Chicvara Obituary
Helen Chicvara, nee Hrncir. Beloved wife of the late Peter Jr. Dear mother of Peter III, Nancy Jo (John) Looney and the late Michele. Loving grandmother of Peter (Kristy) and Robert Chicvara and great grandmother of Alannia and Payton. Dear sister of the late Bernadine Janssen. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to Queen of Martyrs Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
