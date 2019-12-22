|
|
Helen Chicvara, nee Hrncir. Beloved wife of the late Peter Jr. Dear mother of Peter III, Nancy Jo (John) Looney and the late Michele. Loving grandmother of Peter (Kristy) and Robert Chicvara and great grandmother of Alannia and Payton. Dear sister of the late Bernadine Janssen. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to Queen of Martyrs Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019