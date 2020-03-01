Home

Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
For more information about
Helen Snow
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church

Helen Clare Snow


1923 - 2020
Helen Clare Snow Obituary
HELEN CLARE SNOW nee Petrik. Mother of Mary Lynn (Duane) Walsh. Grandmother of Alicia (David Beauvais) Kuna and Randall Kuna and Great-Grandmother of 3. Daughter of the late Joseph and the late Eva. Sister of the late Sr. M. Germaine OSB, late Rev. John A. Petrik, late Joseph Petrik Jr. and the late Mary Smith. Aunt of nieces and nephews. Opera career until marriage. First organist at St. Mary Star of the Sea. Medical Records technician at Holy Cross Hospital. Volunteer at Misericordia, hospice and church. Funeral Monday 9:30am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church for 10:00am Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday morning from 8:30am to 9:30am. For Info: www.wolniakfuneralhome.com or 773-767-4500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
