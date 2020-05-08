Helen "Honey" Craven, nee Curran, age 84, of Palos Heights passed on May 4, 2020; Daughter of the late Patrick and Briddie Curran, nee Herlihy of Annascaul and Dingle, Ireland; Beloved and cherished wife of Francis (Frank) Craven, Ret. CFD; Sister to Thomas (Sharon) Curran and the late Patrick (Marlane) Curran; Loving and adored mother of Michael, Ret. Com Ed (Carrie) Craven, Patrick, Sr., CFD (Karen), Colleen (the late Jim) Finn and Laurie (James) Mead; Proud grandmother "Honey" of Michael Jr. (Mary) Craven, Kara Craven, Brian (Samantha) Craven, James (Jaimie) Finn, Patrick Craven, Jr., Bridget (James) Hanratty, Kelly Mead, Patrick Finn, James Mead, Brendan Finn, Victoria Craven, Matt Mead, Morgan Mead; Loving great grandmother "Honey" of Ellie Craven, Emma Finn, Kaden Craven Shourek, Ryan Craven, Aubrey Craven Shourek, Allison Craven, Nora Finn, Connor Finn and the late Jacob "J.J" Finn; Fond aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews; Mom, you held our hands just a little while, but our hearts forever; A Memorial Service will take place at a later date; In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the Salvation Army; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.