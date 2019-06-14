|
Cava , Helen D. Helen D. Cava, age 92, at rest June 12, 2019; Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jose Cava who passed away 21 years ago to the day; Loving mother of Maria, Joseph, Michael and Raymond (JoAnn) Cava; Cherished grandmother of Jenna, Janis, JoAnn, Joseph, Teresa, Isabel and Daniel. Visitation Sunday 5:00 to 8:00 p.m; Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Private Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019