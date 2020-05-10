Helen D. Slaters, 95, formerly of Arlington Heights was born July 24, 1924 in Chicago to Fiore and Elsa (Tose) Di Julio and passed away May 6, 2020. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Slaters; loving mother of Arthur R. (Joyce) Slaters, Jr. and Candice (Douglas) Felder; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Matthew) Moore, Thomas (Holly) Slaters, Mark Felder, Lisa (Christopher) Hain, Bethany Felder and Brian Felder; great-grandmother of Alexander, Chloe, Elise, Sarah, Lilly, Emma and twin sisters Fiona and Penelope and dear sister of the late Roger (late Dolores) Di Julio. Helen was a woman ahead of her time. Her parents, immigrants from Italy, put great value on education. At the age of 15, Helen graduated from Roosevelt High School in Chicago. She first attended Wright Junior College and then worked her way through college at the University of Illinois/Champaign-Urbana where she received her undergraduate degree. She then attended the University of Illinois Law School where she earned her JD degree and was the only woman in her graduating class. Helen practiced law for Kemper Insurance and Legal Aid prior to giving up her professional career and devoting herself to family as wife, mother and homemaker. Although she continued to practice law on a limited basis, she was most passionate about her family. She cared for her mother and her mother-in-law in her home during their later years. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and all their accomplishments. Always supportive and loving, she was the undeniable Matriarch of the Family. The Family especially thanks Whitehall of Deerfield and its Staff for the exemplary and compassionate care given to Helen following hospitalization for a fall. Due to the current situation, the service and interment will be private. A celebration of Helen's life is anticipated the third weekend of July on her 96th birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association and Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.