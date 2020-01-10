|
Helen Igoe, nee Douaire, 88, of Chicago passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Helen was the devoted wife of 67 years to Michael L. Igoe II, loving mother to five children: Michael L. Igoe III, William D. (Kathryn) Igoe, Kevin P. Igoe, Sheila M. Igoe (Brian Grant) and Ruth E. Igoe. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother George F. Douaire III and her beloved brother and sister-in-law Daniel L. and Margaret H. Douaire. Born on March 19, 1931 in Chicago, Helen went to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy grade school, Sacred Heart Academy and attended Manhattanville College in New York. She became a caring grandmother to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, one of whom is named after her. She also treasured her two nephews and her niece and their families. During her lifetime, she cherished her close circle of friends. Visitation: Sunday January 12, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, House of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 13453 Chicago, IL 60613-0453 or www.hgschicago.org. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020