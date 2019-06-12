Home

Helen E. Novak, age 92, of Chicago, IL passed away at St. Joseph Village of Chicago on Sunday, June 9th. Beloved daughter of the late Peter J. and Helen M. Novak. Cherished sister of Beverly Todhunter and dear sister-in-law of William Todhunter. Visitation Friday, June 14th from 9 AM to 10 AM with funeral mass to follow at 10 AM at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State, Chicago, IL 60610.Please omit flowers. Donations to Holy Name Cathedral, St. Joseph's Village, or appreciated. Interment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.For further info please call 312-421-0936 or sign guestbook at michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
