Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Congregation Beth Shalom
3433 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
Helen Edelheit, nee Sloan, age 91. Beloved wife for 70 years to Arthur; cherished mother of Sheri Rosner (Collin) Alpert and Sandy (Steve) Falkin; loving "Grandma Helen" to Lauren (Jason) Tenenbaum, Brad (Barbie) Rosner, Dana and Sara Falkin, Amy (Rick) Bloomberg, Ben Alpert and great-grandchildren Louis, Hannah, Josh, Joey, Shayni, Reuben, Cole, Jacob and David; sister of Francis (Dave) Friedlander, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, November 26th, 12:30 PM at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment Sunset Memorial Lawns, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Disabled American Veterans Charity www.dav.org or the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
