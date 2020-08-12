Helen Elaine Assimos passed away in the comfort of her home in Wilmette, Illinois, on August 8th, 2020. She was born on September 8th, 1927, the daughter of James and Anastasia Manos. She was preceded in death by her four older brothers, Nicholas Manos, Emmanuel Manos, John Manos and Pericles Manos. She was a graduate of Austin High School after which she attended the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois. She married her loving husband, George G. Assimos, on June 22nd, 1950, and they had a wonderful marriage until his death on September 11th, 2004. She was the mother of three sons; Dean G. (Julia) Assimos, Steven G. (Laura) Assimos and William G. (Teri-Lyn) Assimos. She was the grandmother of Alexa Assimos, Steven G. Assimos, Andreana Assimos, Matthew Assimos, and Nicholas Assimos. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Mattina Malas and Ann Manos, several nieces and nephews and God-children. Helen's main focus throughout life was her family, always making sacrifices and providing steady nurturing support. She loved gardening, entertainment (theater and movies) and interacting with her many friends. She loved Lake Michigan and served as a lifeguard on North Avenue beach during the Second World War. After this she continued her love of aquatics, swimming on a regular basis even as she entered her 10th decade of life. A private Funeral Service is planned for Thursday, August 13th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Family and friends are invited to watch the Funeral Service online at https://ssppglenview.org
and the Graveside service online, via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/jgadinamis
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660, or SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, or Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., (847) 375-0095.