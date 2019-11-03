|
|
Helen F. Flood, nee Fergus. 95, beloved wife of the late Harry J. Flood. Loving mother of William (Jean) Flood, John (Carol) Flood, Mary Eileen Ross, Daniel (Katherine) Flood, James (Margaret) Flood and the late Patricia Delaney. Proud grandmother of Jeffery (Nicole) Ross, John (Sandy) Delaney, Kathy Corte, Jamie (Bill) Olderr, Jessica (Dennis) Ramoska, Dan (Marilyn) Flood, Brian (Corey) Flood, Katie (AJ) Even, Daniel J. Flood, Francis (Matt Timmers) Flood, Aidan Flood, Jack Flood and the late Michael Delaney. Great Grandmother of 14 and counting. Helen was a parishioner at Saint Juliana since moving to Edison Park in 1953. She was involved with her Club, a group of her grammar school girlfriends and the Church Circle for many decades. Helen's greatest love was her family. She was always there with open arms to lend help and support to any family member in need. Visitation at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4 until 9 pm. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 am prayers at the funeral home to Saint Juliana Church. Mass 10:00 am. Memorials to , 1140 W Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 appreciated. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For more information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019