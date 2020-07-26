Helen F. Holubiak-Stephans, nee Ploski, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Holubiak and the late Edward Stephans; loving mother of Karan (the late Thomas )Mahoney, Barbara (Allan) Pickard-Norton and Nancy (Steven) Hartney; fond grandmother of Eileen (Martin) Philbin, Joseph (Kirsten) Mahoney, Christopher (Elizabeth) Hartney and Brett (Elisabeth) Hartney; great grandmother of Joseph, Madi, Olivia, Danny, Aubrey, Ava, Patrick, Brianna, Jack, Ignota and Sloan; dear sister of the late Genevieve, the late Edward, the late Irene and the late Stanley; fond aunt of many. A private family funeral service was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave, Norridge, IL 60706. Interment took place at Maryhill Cemetery. Donations to Heartland Hospice, 1010 Executive Dr. Suite 200, Westmont, IL 60559, https://www.heartlandhospice.com/Westmont
, would be greatly appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
.