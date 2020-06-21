Helen F. Stewart
Helen F. Stewart nee Tomasauskas. Beloved wife of the late John Stewart. Cherished mother of the late Michael S. Waitekunas. Dear sister of Stella Larson. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUN
23
Funeral
09:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
