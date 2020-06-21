Helen F. Stewart nee Tomasauskas. Beloved wife of the late John Stewart. Cherished mother of the late Michael S. Waitekunas. Dear sister of Stella Larson. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.