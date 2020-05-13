Helen F. Weber
Helen F. Weber, nee Krueger, age 97, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Ralph M., Sr.; dear mother of Ralph M., Jr. (Thayae), John, Joan (Gary) Weichmann, and Kathy (Randy) Berk; loving grandmother of Adam (Melissa), Brett (Kara), Jennifer, Gary, Jr., Andrew (Amy), Mallory (Paul) Weiss, and Kevin; cherished great-grandmother of Jade, Isla, and Ava; fond sister of the late Albert Krueger, Lillian Letterer, Frieda Knoll, and Eleanor Martens. In compliance with health and public safety directives, a public Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Skokie, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5201 Galitz St., Skokie, IL, 60077. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.
