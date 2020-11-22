1/
Helen "Debbie" (King) Ferkau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen "Debbie" "Dee" Ferkau nee King passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 after a brief illness.

A force in life, Debbie transformed a difficult childhood into an amazing journey. Her leaving home at an early age exposed her children to numerous adopted grandparents, aunts and uncles who we never saw as being anything but part of the family.

Always artistic, she was a world-class floral designer by her late teens. Additionally, she taught art and cooking, waited tables and could sell whatever wasn't nailed down (provided she didn't have a claw hammer). She had an incredible impact not just on her children but on everyone around her, as a mentor and teacher. Mom believed that there was nothing she couldn't do and passed that belief on to everyone, from her family to the folks who worked at Marshall Field's downtown store, where she worked for years.

Mom always told us, "when you wake up every day, you have a choice: you can be sad, angry, upset, or happy. I choose to be happy." She told us our choice belonged to us. She lived her choice for nearly 89 years, even through declining health.

Mom had a special fondness for anyone wearing a uniform, given that her six brothers were all firemen. She was so proud of them and their careers with the Chicago Fire Department. Whenever she engaged someone in uniform - police, fireman, paramedic - we were delayed 5-10 minutes while she pulled out pictures and waxed poetic about them... it was sometimes a pain in the butt to get anywhere quickly with her.

Debbie was predeceased by her beloved husband George, who she has missed every day since his passing in 1999, her parents John and Katherine King, her brothers Jack, Bud (Jeremiah), Tom (Dennis), Bill, and Jim, and most recently her grand-dog Riley.

Mom, speaking of her grand-dogs Riley and Lexi, often told her children, "I love these puppies more than I ever loved any of you!"

She is survived by her brother Michael King, her children, Steven (Laura Ikens), Susan (Kurt Neumann), Nancy (ex. Richard Freedkin), and Karen; her grandchildren, Kaitlin, Luke, Arie and Aaron, more nieces and nephews than any of us can count -- it's an Irish/German family -- and special adopted family members Payman Jalayer and Soohee Choi, Nancy and David Schmidgall and their children, Lauren and Jillian, and Jeff Wong.

Mom had a habit of "adopting" anyone and anything, whether you wanted to be adopted or not. That you weren't named in the "survived by" section does not mean you were not thought of or loved. If you met Debbie, you were loved.

Near the end, Mom let us know she was going home. Whenever she was asked where she was from, her response ALWAYS was, "Heaven's my home, I'm here on a visit."

A memorial will be held at some time in the future when we can celebrate her life and legacy properly. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
43 entries
November 20, 2020
Mom at her favorite show EVER, with Karen and Nancy
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Steve, Mom, and Lisa (Kari's mom)
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Lexi and Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Nancy, Mom, and Aaron (her grandpunk)
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Steve and Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom and Uncle Mike
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
The King Gang
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Nancy and Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Karen and Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Paymen, Soohee, and Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Someone, Richard, Mom, and Dad
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Susan and Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Susan, Karen, and Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom going to war
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom and her gang
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom planning
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom, Riley, and Lexi
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom, Riley, and Lexi
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom, saluting the National Anthem before the game
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 20, 2020
Mom and Uncle Mike
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 19, 2020
Mom, Karen, Nancy
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Lexi helping mom cheat at cards
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Karen, Mom, Nancy
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Nancy, Nancy Schmidgall, Karen, Mom, cake...
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Mom sporting Kari's colors
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Mom, Karen, Nancy
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Mom's Favorite, Betting the Horses
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Mom &amp; Riley
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Debbie, George, Tom King, Diane Partipillo
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Mom and her Dad
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Older pictures from Karen
Steve Ferkau
Daughter
November 19, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 19, 2020
Karen &amp; Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 19, 2020
George &amp; Debbie
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 19, 2020
Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 19, 2020
Mom
Steve Ferkau
Son
November 19, 2020
Here are a few favorite pictures of my mom...
Steve Ferkau
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved