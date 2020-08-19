1/
Helen G. Vukovich
Helen G. "Cookie" Vukovich, nee Grgantov, age 77, of Wilmette. Beloved wife of the late Dragan "Charlie"; loving mother of Helena (Marinko) Petrusic and Charlie (Elizabeth) Vukovich; dear grandmother of Nicole, Michael, Christopher, Chase, and Cody; fond sister of Eleanor Gorz and the late Paul Grgantov; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [ In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. ] Funeral, Saturday, August 22, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [ Face masks, social distancing, & 80 people maximum in church. ] Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
22
Funeral
10:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
