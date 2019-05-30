Home

Helen G. Dudek. Age 94. Beloved Daughter of the late Joseph and the late Josephine Dudek. Loving Sister of the late Stephanie (the late Casimir) Blazczyk, the late Eugene Dudek, the late Frank (the late LaVerne Dudek, the late Walter (the late Ann) Dudek, and Kenneth (the late Wanda) Dudek. Fond Aunt, Great Aunt, and Great Great Aunt of Many. Lying in State Saturday June 1, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Church 3400 N. Monticello Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations to the Covenant House 550 10th Ave. NY, NY 10018 or 1140 W. Jackson Blvd Chicago, IL 60607 appreciated. Funeral info. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
