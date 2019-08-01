Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence O'Toole Church
4101 St. Lawrence Ave
Matteson, IL
View Map
Helen Gliottoni Obituary
Helen Gliottoni (nee Ogibovic), 91, of Steger, formerly Chicago Heights, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Andy L. Gliottoni (2004). Loving mother of Patricia (Dennis) Derfiny, Cathy (Roger Jacob) Gliottoni, Cynthia (Jim) Wheeler, James (Melissa) Gliottoni, Susan (Jeff) Hunt, the late Sally (Joseph) Sanfratello (2019). Grandmother of Katie (Stephen) Lisowski, Stephen (Sarah) Derfiny, Lelia (Anthony) Amadio, David (Sarah) Hirsch, Emma (Sean) Rogers, Carl (Elizabeth) Hirsch, Rachael (Joshua) Creek, Roslyn (Jon Carlo) Chavarria, Andrew Gliottoni, Bradley Hunt, Valerie Hunt and Joseph Sanfratello. "G.G." of Alex, Nora Lisowski, Anthony, Raymond Amadio, Cooper, Knox, Josephine Hirsch, Otto Rogers, Jameson, Jackson Hirsch, Camden Creek, Ari Chavarria. Survived by her sister-in-law Genevieve (late John) Gliottoni and brother-in-law, Stanley (late Joanne) Luttrel. She was preceded by her siblings: John (Leona) Ogibovic, Andrew (Sadie) Ogibovic, Anne (John) Budzik, Katherine (Michael) Surian, and sister-in-law Sue (late Brain) Page. A graduate of BTHS, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper and was a former member of Happy Swingers Square Dance Club of Chicago Heights. Visitation will be held on Friday., Aug. 2nd, from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Sat., Aug 3rd, from 9:00 am until prayers at 10:00 am at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 4101 St. Lawrence Ave. in Matteson, IL 60443. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery in Steger, IL. For information or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call Heartland Memorial Center at 708-444-2266.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
